Buhari to blame for APC’s misfortunes in Rivers — Jaja

By Egufe Yafugborhi,PORT HARCOURT

MEMBER of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Charles Jaja, says President Mohammadu Buhari is to blame for the party’s increasing misfortunes in the state.

Charles Jaja, lamenting perceived repression of the APC in the 2023 general elections in Rivers said Buhari failed to keep his promise to halt attacks on APC faithful since the killings started in the 2015 elections.

Jaja’s outcry in Port Harcourt on Tuesday comes on the heels of Rivers APC announcement of the killing, among other casualties, of Chisom Lennard, the party’s Campaign Coordinator for Ahoada-West Local Government Area over Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

Lamenting the unending misfortunes of the party in the state, Jaja said, “Those who support evil today simply because it favours them should know there is always tomorrow and it may turn around and come to them.

“Those who supported killings in Rivers state because they got the victory, some of them are now at the receiving end. The killings of Rivers indigenes simply because one wants power must be discouraged. The unfortunate part is that even the police who ought to protect lives and property have failed the people.”

Hitting at the President, the Rivers APC chieftain said, “I won’t blame them (Police). All they can do is release a press statement that they were going to investigate. Of course, nothing will come out of their investigations. This is not the first time. We had a case in 2015, nothing came out of it.

“The unfortunate part is that it is Mr President (Mohammadu Buhari), who has failed, not just the people, but his own party faithful in Rivers who are being killed in every election circle. He came here (Rivers) in 2015, saw the level of carnage and promised he was going do something to stop it.

“The President did nothing. Rivers APC members are being slaughtered like chickens on daily basis in this state. And President Buhari feels comfortable with it and stays in Abuja. It’s unfortunate. I put it to Mr President that he has failed us as members of his party.”