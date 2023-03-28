Buhari swears-in Ondo former Speaker, Abdulsalam, four others as CCB board members

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

President Muhammudu Buhari has sworn in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central); Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East); Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West); and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

Abdulsalam, a former speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly is one of the members of the board.

Recall that the Senate had confirmed the President nomination of six persons for appointment.

Their confirmation by the Senate was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Senator Patrick Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

In his presentation, Senator Akinyelure urged the senate to consider their confirmation, following the screening of the nominees by the committee.

Akinyelure said that the nominees possessed the experience and the right requirements to operate in the appointed capacity.