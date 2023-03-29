Buhari swears in ex-IGP Solomon Arase as new PSC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in former Inspector General of Police Solomon Arase (rtd.) as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The new PSC boss took the oath of office on Wednesday at the council chamber before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, two months after the Senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.

Also present at the inauguration was the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, among other council members.

Arase who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP) (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.

In an interview with State House Correspondents, Arase promised to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He also vowed to address the issue of corruption and the recurring issues between the IGP and the PSC.

Meanwhile, the President has sworn in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central); Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East); Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West); and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Gen. Sani Abacha regime.

Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.