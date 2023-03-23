Buhari signs copyright, medical school bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed two bills recently passed by the National Assembly into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( House of Representatives), Nasiru Baballe Ila, said the bills passed recently by the parliament are geared towards protecting the right of authors and strengthening the medical laboratory institute.

The presidential aide noted that the enactment of the new Copyright Act ” has again demonstrated the commitment of this administration to re-energizing Nigeria’s creative economy and making it more globally competitive in the digital age.”

According to him, “the principal objectives of the new law, as outlined in section 1 are to: protect the rights of authors and ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts; provide appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works; facilitate Nigeria’s compliance with obligations arising from relevant international copyright treaties and conventions; and enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for effective regulation, administration, and enforcement.

“The new Copyright Act expands the rights of authors, raises the sanctions for criminal infringements, and more adequately addresses the challenges posed by digital and online use of copyright works. The Act also provides specially for the needs blind, visually impaired and print disabled persons to have access to learning and reading materials in accessible formats.”

Similarly, Ila explained that the Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology, Jos, Act, 2023, which repealed the earlier act, seeks to ” the institution more effective in the discharge of its functions by strengthening the organisational framework.”