Buhari reappoints Idris Musa as NOSDRA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Idris Musa as Director-General of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), following his sterling performance in the past four years.

The development is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Olusegun Shogbola, Media Aide to the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, on behalf of the Minister.

According to the statement, the reappointment takes effect from April 1, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa was first appointed on April 1, 2019, for an initial tenure of four years.

The Minister noted that Musa’s reappointment for a second term follows the significant achievements recorded by NOSDRA under his watch in the last four years.

“Prominent amongst these were the digitalisation of the agency’s records, review of various forms for oil spills management processes, and the review of environmental sensitivity index map.

“The map is used in the oil-producing areas to protect the vulnerable, sensitive and fragile ecosystem of the Niger Delta region.

“He also carried out many awareness campaigns on the dangers of vandalism of oil facilities.

“Musa also revolutionised online and real-time processing of environmental compliance documents and management as well as the National Gas Flare Tracker and Oil Spill Monitor.

“These are part of efforts to showcase transparency in environmental management in the oil and gas industry,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, NOSDRA has commenced the process of tracking methane, a greenhouse gas that raises the earth’s temperature and distorts the climate systems across oil-producing communities in Nigeria