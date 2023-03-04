Home » News » Buhari commiserates with Abacha family over death of Abdullahi 
March 4, 2023

Buhari commiserates with Abacha family over death of Abdullahi 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Marayam Abacha, and their family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

The President in a statement by one of his spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu said his prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

