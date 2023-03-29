Buhari approves appointment of six Federal Perm Secs

File

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six new Federal Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Wednesday, in Abuja.

She noted that the appointment came following a recently conducted selection process, adding that the appointed Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin, are as follows: Mahmud Adam Kambari, Borno state; Esuabana Nko Asanye, Cross River state; Lamuwa Adamu Ibrahim, Gombe state.

Others are: Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata, Kano state; Oloruntola Olufemi Michael, Ogun state; Richard P. Pheelangwah, Taraba state.