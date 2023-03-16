Buchidavidss: Fast-rising Nigerian singer who created own music genre ‘Afroalte’

First, it sounded strange like a new song without lyrics, but it eventually turns out as absolute ingenuity by rising Nigerian music sensation, Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift, popularly referred to as Buchidavidss, who does the fusion of afro beats and alternative music he coined as ‘Afroalte’.

Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift is an extraordinarily talented rising artiste, who has caught attention on both local and international scenes, leveraging the pervasive nature of the internet through which music lovers across the world stream and download his Extensive Plays (EPs) and Singles.

Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift hit the music scene in 2019 with an EP, ‘Billion’ in which he featured social media comedian, Josh2funny, and Bellokreb. In 2020, he released a single, ‘Never Seen’ (Kalakuta Vibe), featuring Afrowonder in the music video. In 2021, he came out with ‘Lati January’, featuring Prodit.

In June 2022, Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift dropped ‘Come Around’, which has unarguably been a massive hit for the music revelation. So far on YouTube, the video of the song has over 56,000 views. In Decembler last year, Buchidavidss

dropped ‘Give Me Some’, which has also been a huge success in about a month plus from the date of release.

‘Give Me Some’, which has a length of 2 minutes and 21 seconds, was 7th on the updated playlist of 49th Street, a pan-African media platform that promotes music, fashion and art by Africans.

Speaking recently to reporters, Buchidavidss revealed the idea behind his genre of music.

“I will describe it as ‘afroalte’. I coined it myself, and it is a fusion of afrobeats and alternative music. I am working towards making it a globally accepted sound. After all, other genres that are now popular were started by someone”, explained Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift.

On the highpoints of his career, he revealed that in spite the success he has recorded so far, he is not signed to any record label yet.

“That would be when I got a record label deal. I am more of a solo artiste for now though. I am working with a few good ‘music heads’ and a distribution company,” said Nwadavid Chibuch Godsgift.