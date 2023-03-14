BSN donates Bibles worth N16.7mn in 2022

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

As part of its free Bible distribution objective, Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN donated Bibles worth N16.7 million in 2022.

In a statement signed by Manager, Media/ Public Relations, Mr. Benjamin Mordi, said that the value of the Bibles donated to the clear-sighted was N9.8 million, while 137 complete sets of Braille Bible worth N6.9 million was given to people with visual impairment.

He explained that the beneficiaries of the free Bible distribution included prison inmates, churches, Christian fellowships and organisations, schools for the blind, and individual members of the public, among others.

Mordi stated: “This gesture is in line with the society’s mission to make the Holy Bible available to Nigerians in their preferred languages and formats and help them engage with the word of God through programmes to transform their lives.

“A complete set of the Braille Bible, which comes in 37 volumes, costs ₦50,000. The organisation carried out the free distribution programme with funds donated by members of the Bible-A-Month Club, Special Members, corporate organisations, churches, and individual donors for the Braille Bible project, You Can Be Their Eyes, YCBTE.

“Through the free Bible distribution and other laudable programmes, the BSN has continued to break every known barrier that makes the Word of God inaccessible to people. The BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages, distributes, publishes, and raises funds for the Bible work.

“So far, the organisation has translated the full Bible into 27 Nigerian languages, while Bible translation/revision is ongoing in 10 Nigerian languages,” he said.