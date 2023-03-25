Bridge International Academies trains new teachers ahead of academic session

During the training session

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos— As part of its policies to deliver quality education to children in the communities it serves, Bridge International Academies, a network of community schools in Lagos and Osun States, has recently completed a training programme for new teachers ahead of the upcoming academic session.

The training programme, which took place at two regions in Lagos— Alimosho and Ikorodu— aimed to equip new teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver quality education to pupils in Bridge International Academies, Nigeria.

During the training, the new teachers were exposed to a variety of teaching techniques and methodologies as well as best practices in classroom management and pupil engagement. They were also trained in using digital tools and technology, which are key components of Bridge International Academies’ teaching approach.

At Bridge International Academies, teachers are supported with carefully designed lessons and high-quality materials for effective teaching and learning. Teachers at Bridge use the teacher tabs during lessons, saving them the stress of preparing lesson notes.

According to Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director for Bridge International Academies, Nigeria, “At Bridge International Academies, we believe that investing in the professional development of our teachers is critical to ensuring that our pupils receive the best possible education.

“We are committed to providing our pupils with a high-quality education that prepares them for success. This training program for new teachers is a reflection of that commitment. We also believe that there are a variety of factors that lead up to effective learning, hence, the scope of the training covers topics ranging from teaching techniques, Bridge International Academies teaching methodologies, policies and so on.”

The Leadership and Development Manager, Chinua Agbasi, added: “The major objective of the training is to help onboard new teachers and managers with the skills and knowledge they require to provide life-changing education to pupils in the communities we serve. The training also focuses on using positive behaviour management techniques to create safe and welcoming classrooms. These teaching techniques do not harm or humiliate pupils but it encourages them to learn.”

The new teachers expressed their appreciation for the training programme, describing it as “enlightening” and “transformative”. One of the trainees, Thompson Gracester, said: “The training has given me a better understanding of how to engage pupils in the learning process and has equipped me with the necessary skills to deliver quality education to my pupils.”

Bridge International Academies in Nigeria currently operates over 46 schools across Lagos and Osun States, providing a life-changing education to thousands of pupils.