Bridge International Academies to hold inter-academy sports in Lagos

Bridge International Academies schools located in Lagos State are gearing up for the upcoming Inter-Academy Sports Competition. This is just as the schools in Osun State have held their Inter-Academy Sports Competition.

The Managing Director, Foyinsola Akinjayeju noted: “We believe it is important for children to have a holistic education and that education is best when it combines the pursuit of academic excellence with the development of character. This is why we are intentional about our co-curricular activities, and a good reason our pupils excel inside and outside the classroom. This year’s Inter-Academy Sports Competition at Bridge International Academies is another opportunity to reward pupils that have developed their competencies in sports and demonstrated sportsmanship”

During the Inter-Academy Sports Competition in Lagos, Bridge International Academies pupils will demonstrate their prowess in marching to beat, sack-race, short and long races and other sports which help imbibe qualities including punctuality, alertness and fitness.

The Director of Schools, Omotola Francis-Akinlolu added: “As part of our preparation for the event, we have made provisions for health, safety, security, and a conducive environment for parents and children across the different regions the Inter-Academy Sports Competition will take place. A lot of work has gone into ensuring that our pupils and their parents have a rewarding time during the Inter-Academy sports competition. We are also in talks with brands who intend to sponsor and provide pupils with lots of goodies.”

According to the U.S. Centre for Disease control, regular physical activity can help children and adolescents improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of developing dangerous health conditions. We believe that good health is also very pivotal to effective learning.

For many in the communities Bridge International Academies Nigeria serves, the opportunity to participate in this kind of competition opens up a whole new world of experience that they may not otherwise be exposed to.

The competition is scheduled to take place on the 6th of April for the Ikorodu, Lekki/Epe and Ojo Badagry regions while Alimosho regions 1 and 2 will take place on the 12th of April. The event will be attended by parents and pupils from Bridge International Academies’ 43 schools across Lagos. It will also be attended by partners, sponsors and other leaders in the education sector.

Bridge International Academies is a network of community schools providing access to quality, affordable education to underserved communities in Nigeria. Bridge International Academies currently has 46 schools in Lagos and Osun States.