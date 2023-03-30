Bricklayer bags two year jail for stealing inside court in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A 28 year old bricklayer, Wasiu Mukaila, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle at the Kwara State High Court premises.

Police report revealed that the convict just came out of Justice Akanbi’s court where he was standing trial for a similar case when he perpetrated the act.

Mukaila, the police report noted, confessed to the crime and also led the police to one Ahmadu Dan Asebe, who normally buys the stolen items from him.

“Investigation revealed that Mukaila was recently granted bail in a similar case and he specialised in stealing motorcycles within the Ilorin metropolis.

The Court presided over by Magistrate Hafusat Alege in his judgement, released Asebe on bail but slammed two years imprisonment on Mukaila without any option of fine.