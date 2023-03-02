Brentford’s Ivan Toney ‘shocked, disappointed’ over punishment for betting breach

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Brentford attacker Ivan Toney has relayed the disappointment and shock at the potential punishment he could face for the 262 breaches of betting regulations.

Back in November, he was first charged with 232 breaches from 2017 to 2021 then an extra 30 violations were included in the successive month.

Toney has however pleaded guilty to the allegations posed against him but disclosed that the speculation of a six-month ban from playing is vulgar.

He retorted in a statement on his Instagram: “I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

“It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process”

“My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers – the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad.

“As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment. I shall continue to concentrate on my football,” the statement ended.

A verdict on the attacker is yet to be cast by the Independent Regulatory Commission, materialized by the English FA, and is likely to give their conclusion in the following weeks.

The 26-year-old has been a great attacker for Brentford this season bagging 15 goals in 23 pitch presences.