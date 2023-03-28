Video: ‘You make us proud’— Adeleke issues new executive order to protect Aregbesola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has proclaimed a new Executive Order to protect Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from being chased out of the state.

Aregbesola was at loggerheads with his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola throughout the latter’s tenure.

However, Governor Adeleke, who was speaking at the Commissioning of Nigeria Immigration Service passport office in Ilesa, Osun state on Tuesday said the Minister Is free to enter the state as he wishes.

His word; I am issuing an Executive Order, protecting you, nobody can pursue you from this state. It is your state, nobody can stop you from coming in as you like. You are making us proud.

“I will invite you to the commissioning of the ongoing structure inside the government house in Osogbo after completing the building and you will sleep in the building after the event”.

The Minister had during his opening remark, acknowledged and appreciate the Governor for honouring him with his (Governor’s) presence, saying former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, despite being of the same party, attended his numerous programmes in the state only once.

“I want to acknowledge and appreciate you (Gov. Adeleke) for honouring me with your presence. I left this state as a former Governor some years ago. As a Minister, I have attended several events in the state, and the former Governor, despite being from the same party attended only one of those events.

Now, Governor Adeleke, from a different party, honoured me with his presence at my first event in the state. I really appreciate you”, he said.