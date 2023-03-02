Wike instrumental to Tinubu’s victory in Rivers — APC

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, was instrumental to the victory of its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State.

The PCC in Port Harcourt, today, said without the efforts of the governor that their Candidate would not have secured up to the 25% vote which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

Speaking, a member of the PCC and the leader of Independent Campaign Council, ICC, in the state, Tony Okocha, commended the governor for the support that has given the party victory first time in the state since 2015.

Okocha said: “Saying Wike was key to the victory of our Candidate Tinubu is an understatement. The governor was instrumental to our victory 1million times.

“He told Rivers people to vote someone that will support the state. He mobilised human beings and resources to ensure this victory. We commend him.

Details later…