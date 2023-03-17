We’re investigating MC Oluomo’s threat against Igbo – Lagos CP

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday, said that an investigation has been launched into the alleged threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Owohunwa made this known while featuring in an interview with TV Arise News on the preview of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday.

MC Oluomo, in a viral video, had threatened that Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video, MC Oluomo said, “Please tell them, we have begged them. If they don’t vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them that Chukwudi’s mother, if you don’t vote for us, sit down at home. Do you understand? Sit down at home.”

Reacting to the threat today, Lagos CP said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any act, statement, or an action that could be interpreted as hate speech or that could be interpreted as deepening political tension regardless of the brain that might be behind it. With regards to this specific video you mentioned, it is currently a subject of a detailed investigation.”

Owohunwa also warned all those brewing violence in the state should desist or face the full wrath of the law, adding that the law enforcement agents will not spare any lawbreaker.

“Of course, we are deploying our cyber security access to solve that. And, I can assure you that nobody is above the law. This country is regulated. Anybody that tries to use his position, or his influence on others to deepen hate, or engender political tension which could, of course, snowball into violence, it remains the responsibility and the mandate of the Nigeria Police to investigate such cases.

“This specific one you mentioned will not be in isolation. It is already a subject of review. And it will be in the interest of the actors behind it and all others that might wish to also engage in such ill-informed, indirect action to be very careful, to be firmly warned because in the fullness of time, the full law will take its course and it will be not different in this instance if established,” Owohunwa added.

Nigerians are heading to the polls tomorrow for gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, as the second leg of the 2023 elections.



