Home » Top Stories » Ten corpses found, hours after gunmen attack in Southern Kaduna
News

March 12, 2023

Ten corpses found, hours after gunmen attack in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan- Wuyo

About 10 lifeless bodies have been recovered after unknown gunmen attacked   Unguwar Wakili in  Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. 

In a statement, the authorities said a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect. 

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis,”Yabo Chris Ephraim,Special Assistant (Media) to the Executive Chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State has said. 

Related News

The police in Kaduna was yet to react to the incident. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.