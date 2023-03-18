Sanwo-Olu wins polling unit near Tinubu’s residence

By Dapo Akinrefon



The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has defeated the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour at a polling unit in Ikoyi area of the state.



Sanwo-Olu, who won in the Polling Unit 067, Ward Ikoyi 2, Eti Osa local government area, situated in front of the residence of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, scored five votes, while the LP scored three.

Similarly, the APC defeated the LP in the House of Assembly.

Results for governorship

APC–5

LP–3

House of Assembly

APC –5

LP–3

Registered voters–16

Unused ballot papers–8