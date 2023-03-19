Just in: Sanwo-Olu coasting to victory, clears 14 LGs [See results]

The incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, is in early lead, as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC commences collation of result from the 20 Local Government Areas.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, 16 results are so far available at the collation centre in Yaba. The other four are being awaited.

The election is a three-horse race between incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of ruling APC, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party and Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party.

See results as announced so far:

Lagos Island LG

APC – 37760

LP – 1317

PDP – 1783

Apapa LG

APC – 21007

LP – 4157

PDP – 2487

Epe LG

APC – 29,614

LP – 1515

PDP – 3272

Agege LG

APC – 35,845

LP – 8486

PDP – 3176

Ajeromi Ifelodun LG

APC – 39798

LP – 19821

PDP – 2677

Ikeja LG

APC – 32273

LP – 15174

PDP – 1616

Mushin LG

APC – 52249

LP – 11759

PDP – 4006

Surulere LG

APC – 42451

LP – 28069

PDP – 2200

Ibeju-Lekki LG

APC – 19369

LP – 3785

PDP – 3189

Ifako-Ijaiye LG

APC – 38682

LP – 13020

PDP – 2262

Badagry LG

APC – 41482

LP – 4863

PDP – 5472

Lagos Mainland LG

APC – 26021

LP – 9999

PDP – 2362

Alimosho LG

APC – 83631

LP – 37136

PDP – 7872

Ojo LG

APC – 30797

LP – 19027

PDP – 3889