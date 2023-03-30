Breaking: PDP reverses suspension of Ayim, Fayose, others

…withdraws Ortom’s referral to disciplinary panel

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reversed some punitive decisions taken against party leaders by the court-restrained National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu.

Ayu had led the party into suspending former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former governors, Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina) and two others, over alleged anti-party activities.

He had also led the NWC into referring Governor Samuel Ortom to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for the same offence.

However, Damagun who was appointed Acting National Chairman of the PDP on Tuesday, held his first full-fledged meeting on Thursday (today) where the decision to reverse these disciplinary measures were taken.

The decision to reverse the suspensions and other referrals was announced, after the meeting, by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

“The NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC, in the same vein, reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party:

Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State) Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State) Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State) Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.

“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”