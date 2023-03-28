PDP NWC confirms Damagun as Acting Chairman

…as Ayu steps aside

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed its National Vice Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Illiya Damagun as Acting National Chairman.

This decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the NWC in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Earlier, the party’s embattled National Chairman, Dr Iyiorchia Ayu, stepped aside in deference to a Court Order asking him to stop parading himself as National Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, confirmed this development, in a statement shortly after the meeting.

He said, “The NWC at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.”