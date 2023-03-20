Breaking: Oborevwori wins in 21 LGs, awaits declaration

…Omo-Agege wins 4 LGs, Ogboru, others nil

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is about to be declared winner, having won 21 out of the 25 local Government Areas collated in the March 18th gubernatorial election in Delta State.

At the resumed collation at 9:40 am, Monday morning, in the result from Ughelli North Local Government Area, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 15,198 votes, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 34,955 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,438 votes as announced by INEC. The collation of Warri South West, completed the collation of results from the 25 Local Government Areas.

In all, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori has won in 21 Local Government Areas while APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege has won in four local government areas. Gubernatorial Candidate of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Mr Ken Pela of Labour Party, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP, Comrade Sunny Ofehe of YPP, Chief Goodnews Agbi of NNPP, and others, did not win any local government area.

In Isoko South, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 19,963 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 15,954 votes and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, got 492 votes.

In Ukwuani Local Government Area, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 14,640 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege 15,954 votes and Labour Party’s Ken Pela, scored 492 votes.

In the result collated from Warri North Local Government Area, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 10,367 votes, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege, polled, 4,165 votes, while LP’s Ken Pela, scored 205 votes.

In Burutu, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 12,641 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 11,736 votes and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela garnered 123 votes.

In Warri South-West, being the last of the 25 local government areas to be collated, the PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori secured 7,114 voted, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 3,770 and Labour Party’s Ken Pela got 140 votes.

The results as announced are:

Ika North-East:

APC-4,733

LP. -1,990

PDP-26,760

Aniocha North LG:

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Ndokwa East LG:

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146

IKA SOUTH:

APC 6,790

LP 4,495

PDP 15,283

PATANI LG:

APC 4,743

LP 85

PDP 6,069

UDU LG:

APC 13,154

LP 1,886

PDP 9,746

SAPELE LG:

APC 12,090

LP 1,458

PDP 15,217

ANIOCHA SOUTH:

APC 4,622

LP 5,107

PDP 10,032

UVWIE LG:

APC 12,389

LP 6,340

PDP 9,776

OKPE LG:

APC 8,679

LP 1,155

PDP 14,544

BOMADI LG:

APC 4728

LP 100

PDP 12340

Ethiope East LG:

APC 11,600

APGA 2,214

LP 530

PDP 13,030

Oshimili North LG:

APC 5,329

LP 2,983

PDP 35,966

Warri South LG:

APC 11,569

LP 3,743

PDP 15,299

Oshimili South LG

APC – 4,763

LP – 10,148

PDP – 23,149

Isoko North LG:

APC – 10,811

LP – 894

PDP – 15,899

Ughelli South LG:

APC 15,620

LP 571

PDP 15,513

Ethiope West LG:

APC 6758

LP 304

PDP 7065

UGHELLI NORTH:

APC 34,955

LP 1,438

PDP 15,198

Isoko South LG:

APC 15,954

LP 492

PDP 19,963

UKWUANI LG:

APC 7,591

LP 791

PDP 14,640

Ndokwa West LG:

APC 10,252

LP 935

PDP 15,539

Warri North LG:

APC 4,165

LP 205

PDP 10,367

Burutu LG:

APC 11,736

LP 123

PDP 12,641

Warri South-West

APC 3770

LP 140

PDP 7,114