Breaking: Oborevwori wins in 21 LGs, awaits declaration

…Omo-Agege wins 4 LGs, Ogboru, others nil
By Festus Ahon
ASABA-GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, is about to be declared winner, having won 21 out of the 25 local Government Areas collated in the March 18th gubernatorial election in Delta State.
At the resumed collation at 9:40 am, Monday morning, in the result from Ughelli North Local Government Area, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 15,198 votes, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 34,955 votes.
The Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,438 votes as announced by INEC. The collation of Warri South West, completed the collation of results from the 25 Local Government Areas.
In all, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori has won in 21 Local Government Areas while APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege has won in four local government areas. Gubernatorial Candidate of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Mr Ken Pela of Labour Party, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP, Comrade Sunny Ofehe of YPP, Chief Goodnews Agbi of NNPP, and others, did not win any local government area.
In Isoko South, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 19,963 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 15,954 votes and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, got 492 votes.
In Ukwuani Local Government Area, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 14,640 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege 15,954 votes and Labour Party’s Ken Pela, scored 492 votes.
In the result collated from Warri North Local Government Area, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 10,367 votes, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege, polled, 4,165 votes, while LP’s Ken Pela, scored 205 votes.
In Burutu, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 12,641 votes, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 11,736 votes and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela garnered 123 votes.
In Warri South-West, being the last of the 25 local government areas to be collated, the PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori secured 7,114 voted, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege, polled 3,770 and Labour Party’s Ken Pela got 140 votes.
The results as announced are:
Ika North-East:
APC-4,733
LP. -1,990
PDP-26,760
Aniocha North LG:
APC – 4,386
LP – 1,883
PDP – 8,938
Ndokwa East LG:
APC – 9,044
LP – 251
PDP – 10,146
IKA SOUTH:
APC 6,790
LP 4,495
PDP 15,283
PATANI LG:
APC 4,743
LP 85
PDP 6,069
UDU LG:
APC 13,154
LP 1,886
PDP 9,746
SAPELE LG:
APC 12,090
LP 1,458
PDP 15,217
ANIOCHA SOUTH:
APC 4,622
LP 5,107
PDP 10,032
UVWIE LG:
APC 12,389
LP 6,340
PDP 9,776
OKPE LG:
APC 8,679
LP 1,155
PDP 14,544
BOMADI LG:
APC 4728
LP 100
PDP 12340
Ethiope East LG:
APC 11,600
APGA 2,214
LP 530
PDP 13,030
Oshimili North LG:
APC 5,329
LP 2,983
PDP 35,966
Warri South LG:
APC 11,569
LP 3,743
PDP 15,299
Oshimili South LG
APC – 4,763
LP – 10,148
PDP – 23,149
Isoko North LG:
APC – 10,811
LP – 894
PDP – 15,899
Ughelli South LG:
APC 15,620
LP 571
PDP 15,513
Ethiope West LG:
APC 6758
LP 304
PDP 7065
UGHELLI NORTH:
APC 34,955
LP 1,438
PDP 15,198
Isoko South LG:
APC 15,954
LP 492
PDP 19,963
UKWUANI LG:
APC 7,591
LP 791
PDP 14,640
Ndokwa West LG:
APC 10,252
LP 935
PDP 15,539
Warri North LG:
APC 4,165
LP 205
PDP 10,367
Burutu LG:
APC 11,736
LP 123
PDP 12,641
Warri South-West
APC 3770
LP 140
PDP 7,114
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.