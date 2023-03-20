Breaking: Nnamani dumps PDP, reaffirms ties with Tinubu

John Alechenu, Abuja

After months of speculations, former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nnamani announced his decision in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.

He had openly conversed for the then Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress now President-Elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu against the candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections.

The former Enugu State Governor, now Senator representing Enugu East, announced his resignation from the PDP barely 24 hours after losing his bid to return to the Senate on the same platform.

He equally expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years .

Senator Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party .

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

The federal lawmaker expressed gratitude to Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

His statement read in part, “The former Governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

“Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance ,rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.”