Breaking: Many feared killed as vigilantes clash with terrorists again in Katsina

… 18 dead bodies recovered, 15 injured victims rushed to hospitals…

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Many villagers were feared killed and several injured on Saturday as vigilantes clash again with terrorists in Kankara communities, Katsina State.

According to a dependable source from the area, the hoodlums were attending the wedding party (Walima) of one of their kingpin, identified as ‘Mai Katifa Mutuwa’ before a section of them clashed with vigilantes and the celebration took a different dimension.

The source said:

“Between 3 to 4pm yesterday, we learnt that some vigilante members clashed with some of the bandits who came to Majifa village to attend the wedding ceremony of one of their leader, known as ‘Katifa Mutuwa.’

“The clash eventually led to the invasion of nearby villages in the area by the hoodlums shooting sporadically.

According to him, they killed five persons in Gurbi, and another 13 were found killed between Majifa, Makera and Gidan Jifau settlements.

The source also noted that the terrorists invaded over 10 settlements in the area which he said includes: Gurbi, Danmarke, Majifa, Gidan Baso, Gidan Sarka, Gidan Jiho, Gidan Ancho, Gidan Sanka, Dan mangoro, Gidan Sale, among others.

As at late night yesterday, the remains of 18 villagers killed in the attack were recovered while another 15 injured in the clash were conveyed to the Kankara General Hospital for medication. One among them died on the way to the Kankara Hospital, the source said.

The death toll according to the source is expected to rise.

“Right now, we can’t confirm the exact number of people killed because search is still ongoing to discover if there are more victims. Fear couldn’t let us search through the night but hopefully we should be able to ascertain the exact number of casualties this morning as search for the casualties have already resumed,” the source said.

The spokesperson Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the clash however said the details is still sketchy. He however noted that the police and other sister security agents have visited the scene, promising to respond as soon as he gets detailed information.

“Yes, there was an attack at Majifa. We learnt some group of bandits from Zamfara, came for celebration and later attacked Majifa village. We also learnt there were some cattle rustling. But the report is still sketchy. I will revert as soon as I get full details,” SP Gambo said.

Recall that last month, February 3, Vanguard reports that over 102 persons mostly vigilantes were killed in the same Bakori-Kankara axis when “Yan Sakai'”vigilantes clashed with the hoodlums in an ambush.

As a result, the state government constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings to avert future reoccurrence of such.

The Judicial Commission headed by Justice Abbas Bawale just last Thursday presented the report of their findings to the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, expressing confidence that if the recommendations are implemented, it will resolve the menace of banditry in the state.