Kogi Assembly suspends 9 lawmakers, 5 council chairmen

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday suspended nine state lawmakers and five Local government council chairmen.

Amongst those suspended were the majority leader of the House, Muhammed Bajeh and the Lokoja council chairman, Muhammed Dan-Asebe for misappropriation of funds.

The suspension of the Lawmaker in some quarters had also been linked to anti-party activities in the last Saturday House of Assembly election.

Details shortly