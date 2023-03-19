INEC postpones collation of Abia guber results till Monday

By Steve Oko

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has adjourned the collation of results of Abia State governorship election till 9:00am Monday morning.

State Presiding Officer of the election, and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, announced the adjournment around 7:15pm Sunday shortly after the Collation team returned from three -hour break.

The collation which began by 12:00 noon went on break around 3:00 pm after results from 10 Local Government Areas had been declared, leaving a balance of seven LGAs.

When collation resumed by 6:00pm, the Presiding Officers after waiting for the arrival of more results decided to adjourn as no new results were coming in.

Before the break, Dr Alex Otti of the main opposition Labour Party, was coasting to victory having polled 66,024 votes in the 10 LGAs so far declared.

Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP followed next with 52,849 votes.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations and counter allegations of heavy manipulations going on in Obingwa LGA where the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu hails from.

INEC later in a tweet admitted that its office in the LGA was invaded.

There have been calls for the cancellation of the polls in the LGA following wide spread rigging and violence in some polling units.

Meanwhile, a mammoth crowd of youths had clustered around the entrance to Workers Secretariat opposite the entrance road to the INEC office chanting ” Otti, Labour Party, New Abia”.

They vowed to keep vigil around the INEC facility to avoid subverting the will of Abia voters.

There is also heavy presence of security around the INEC facility.