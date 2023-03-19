Breaking: INEC declares ex-SMEDAN Boss Katsina Governor-elect

Umaru Dikko Radda

…Dikko won 33 out of 34 LGA of Katsina State

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Dikko Umar Radda, ex-SMEDAN Boss and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll in Katsina State.

Dikko who won 33 out of the 34 LGA of the state, polled 859,892 votes to defeat his main challenger, Sen. Yakubu Lado Danmarke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 486,620 votes.

Lado only won in Kankara LGA where he hails from.

The INEC Chief Returning Officer for Katsina governorship poll, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau who declared

the result about 9pm on Sunday said the state has 3,816,719 registered voters of which 1,399,291 were accredited and 1,386,427 cast their votes.

However, out of the accredited voters, only 1,365,848 voters were declared valid while 20,579 votes were rejected or declared invalid, Ma’azu said.

The number of votes obtained by each of the candidate for the Katsina governorship poll as provided by the Returning Officer reads:

A 297, AA 276, ADC 925, ADP 2309, APC 859892, BP 403, LP 560, NNPP 8263, NRM 896, PDP 486,620, PRP 4226, SDP 1049, ZLP 132.

Meanwhile, reports has it that the APC also won 32 out of the 34 House of Assembly seats for Katsina State while PDP won only one seat, that of Kankara LGA.

However, the house of assembly result for Kankia local government was declared inconclusive.

Details later….