INEC declares APC’s Sanwo-Olu winner of 2023 Lagos governorship election

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as Govermor-elect of the Saturday poll.

Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 762134,

votes to defeat his closest, Labour Party, LP Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Dr. Olajide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

LP. polled 312329 votes while PDP. 62449 votes

The state Returning Officer, Mrs Adenike returned Sanwo-Olu as elected.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lagos, Mrs Dayo Ekong, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel outrightly, the Governorship and House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18, in Lagos over electoral malpractices, and irregularities.

Ekong, raised the opposition against the exercise after the Returning Officer of Eti-Osa Local Government presented the results of the rescheduled elections in 10 units.

The Labour Party chairman claimed that a lot of their supporters were killed and disenfranchised amid electoral malpractices across the state during the exercise.

Ekong described the exercise as “a sham.”