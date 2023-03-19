Home » 2023 elections » Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Abiodun winner of Ogun governorship poll
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Abiodun winner of Ogun governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Abiodun who is standing for a second and final term defeated his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abiodun polled 276,298 votes while Adebutu scaored a total of 262,383 votes. The duo were trailed behind by Africa Democratic Party’s Biyi Otegbeye who polled a total of 94,754 votes.

