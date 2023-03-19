Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Aliyu Ahmed Governor-elect of Sokoto

Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress, APC. has won the governorship election in Sokoto State with 453,661 votes.
He defeated his closest rival from the PDP, Umar Saidu who scored 404,632.
March 19, 2023
