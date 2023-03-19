Home » 2023 elections » Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Aliyu Ahmed Governor-elect of Sokoto
March 19, 2023

Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Aliyu Ahmed Governor-elect of Sokoto

Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress, APC. has won the governorship election in Sokoto State with 453,661 votes.

He defeated his closest rival from the PDP, Umar Saidu who scored 404,632.

