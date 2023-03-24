Breaking: APC denies suspending Deputy Spokesperson, Ajaka

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has debunked reports that it suspended a member of its National Working Committee NWC and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

This was as it emerged that one of the signatories to the said suspension letter, Danjuma Sani Ejika had reportedly died in 2022.

The Kogi state chapter of the APC had been hit with a series of post-election crisis, a development that led to a raft of suspensions which affected nine state assembly members accused of terrorism and seven local government chairmen accused of anti party activities.

Ajaka was also purportedly suspended by the entire executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, in a letter dated March 20, over “alleged anti-party activities, insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism in the party”.

In a swift reaction on Friday, ward chairman of the party, Omale Danladi denied authoring any letter suspending Ajaka.

In a sworn affidavit deposed to at the Kogi State High Court, Danladi said; “At the late hours of 23rd March, 2023, I was informed of a purported letter of suspension alongside a document containing names and signatures of party’s Ward Executive members purportedly present at the meeting whereat the decision to suspend our party leader, principal and Gubernatorial Aspirant, Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka was reached. Copies of the said documents are herein attached and marked as Exhibit A and B respectively.

“The said letter, as appeared on the face, was purportedly signed by me alongside my Ward Secretary of the Party.

“That upon sighting the letter and the content, I was completely surprised, as I am completely unaware of the letter and the content contained therein.

“That I completely deny the letter along with the allegations contained therein, as same is entirely false.

“That the letter of suspension was not written by any member of the Ajaka Ward 1 Executives of the party.

“That there was no meeting of the Ward 1 Executive to suspend Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

“That I unequivocally deny the letter along with the allegations contained therein, as same is completely false.

“That to make the falsehood more glaring, the said Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) whose name appears on the attached Exhibit A, died in 2022.

“That I have no reason whatsoever to criticize Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, talk more of writing or signing a letter for his suspension. That the letter is only a ploy to denigrate my person and of the executive members of my ward.

“That the letter could only have been orchestrated by mischief makers who are out to cause mischief between me and my Excos and to frustrate the political ambition of our endearing brother and leader, Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

“That I depose to this affidavit in good faith, solemnly and conscientiously believing same to be true and in accordance to the Oaths Act”, he added.

In a letter written to Ajaka and signed by Danladi alongside the Ward Secretary, Suleiman Abubakar, the party also denied suspending him.

Part of the letter reads; “We, the leadership of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress APC, Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State wish to and hereby deny the purported letter of your suspension alongside all the allegations contained therein in entirety, as they are completely frivolous, false and a calculated attempt by political enemies to tarnish the image of the generality of Ward 1 Party Excos and to distract and frustrate your selfless political ambition.

“The falsehood and mischief of the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of our deceased Exco member by the name Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) who died on 13th April, 2022 on a purported document containing the names and signatures of Ajaka Ward 1 Exco members present at the purported meeting whereat the decision to suspend you was reached.

“What is more, the place, date and time when we, the Ajaka Ward 1 leadership of our great party reached the purported decision to suspend you is not stated on the letter.

“While we regret all the inconveniences and pandemonium occasioned by this mischievous act of the political enemies, may we use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed support for you before, during and after the elections and to further assure you that, with your unmatched records and by the grace of God, your victory in the forthcoming elections is assured”.