Boy, 10, seeks N7m for stroke, heart surgeries

By Chioma Obinna

The family of Okeke Chinedu is desperately seeking financial help to save their 10-year-old son, Chukwuma Chinedu William, who requires multiple surgeries for a stroke and a hole in the heart.

William, who is currently awaiting the surgeries doctors say will cost about N7 million ($15,000), spent five months in the hospital until he suffered the stroke.

A medical report from the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, showed that William was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, Sepsis and broncho-Pneumonia R/0 Meningitis among others.

Narrating his ordeal, his father, Okeke Chinedu said, “My 10-year-old son, Chinedu William Chukwuma, has a hole in the heart, which caused him a brain abscess.

He has been on admission to different hospitals for five months. “We started with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH where he spent months. He had a stroke after the sixth week. He can’t walk now.”

After spending 14 days at the Stroke and Neuro Centre at Owerri, the ailing child was then admitted to the FMC Owerri where he spent three months.

As a result of the stroke, William can’t walk and his left hand has become feeble.

According to the doctor, his weak left hand urgently requires surgery to remove the weak bones.”

While noting that little Williams had been scheduled for cardiac cath followed by early surgical VSD closure in Narayana Health in Bangalore India, Okeke lamented. “I don’t have money to take him to India. The estimated cost is about $15,000.

“Please, I’m seeking your financial support to save my boy. Please help me, I’m a desperate father. Please save my boy,” he decried further.

If you are touched by William’s plight please send your donations to FCMB account number: Chinedu William, 1001616334 or call 08051226464.