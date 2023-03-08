Bourseladies, Nigeria’s first women in capital markets magazine debuts

By Cynthia Alo

The first women-focused capital markets magazine in Nigeria and Africa– Bourseladies, has been launched.

Published by Tickertape Media, Bourseladies is set to promote thought leadership on accelerating conversations and actions towards more representation for women in the capital markets—as issuers, brokers, SROs, etc.

It will also be a platform for the untold but inspiring stories of all the successful women in capital markets who are disrupting the marketplace with insightful solutions.

According to the World Economic Forum, WEF, it will take over 100 years to bridge the global gender gap.

More worrisome, in the 2022 Global Gender Index by the WEF, Nigeria ranked 123 of the 145 countries surveyed.

These startling statistics are clarion calls to governments and corporations, globally, to accelerate programs to bridge this widening gender gap.

In celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day, Bourseladies will release its maiden ranking, the “50 Most Influential Women in Nigerian Capital Markets.”

Commenting, Olamide Okewumi, co-founder and editor of Bourseladies stated: “Bourseladies is more than a magazine; it’s intentionally conceived as a movement.

Our three core visions are to: create a dedicated platform where the stories of women in capital markets can be told using the magazine, celebrate the achievements of women in capital markets to inspire others using our ranking system; and connect young women to top executive women in capital markets through our app.