Borno guber results: APC sweeps 5 LGAs announced

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won five local government areas (LGAs) of Borno State in the governorship election results announced so far.
Vanguard reports that APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in Kaga, Magumeri, Mafa, Dikwa and Jere LGAs.
In the announced results so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC won the aforementioned LGAs as shown below:
1. Kaga LG:
APC: 9523
PDP: 1091
LP: 2
2. Magumeri LG:
APC: 10428
PDP: 151
LP: 3
3. Mafa LG:
APC: 23615
PDP: 83
LP: 2
4. Dikwa LG:
APC: 17294
PDP: 765
LP: 12
5. Jere LG:
APC: 45247
PDP: 2785
LP: 79
