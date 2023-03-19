Borno guber results: APC sweeps 5 LGAs announced

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won five local government areas (LGAs) of Borno State in the governorship election results announced so far.

Vanguard reports that APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in Kaga, Magumeri, Mafa, Dikwa and Jere LGAs.

In the announced results so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC won the aforementioned LGAs as shown below:

1. Kaga LG:

APC: 9523

PDP: 1091

LP: 2

2. Magumeri LG:

APC: 10428

PDP: 151

LP: 3

3. Mafa LG:

APC: 23615

PDP: 83

LP: 2

4. Dikwa LG:

APC: 17294

PDP: 765

LP: 12

5. Jere LG:

APC: 45247

PDP: 2785

LP: 79