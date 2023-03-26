Bode George mourns Diya

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, on Sunday mourned former Chief of General Staff, late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya saying he ran his race to the best of his calling.

George, in his tribute to Diya said: “The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away.

“May God give him eternal rest and may his memory be a blessing to his family and friends. He ran his race to the best of his calling and we must leave the rest for the pages of history. Good night sir till the resurrection morning when we shall meet to part no more. May the Angels sing you to your resting place. My deepest condolences to his family especially Simi.”