Black Mentor, wife honoured in US

The American Heritage University of Southern California, United States, has conferred on Mr Joseph James Nantomah, popularly known as The Black Mentor and his wife,Onyeka Nantomah, with honorary doctorate degrees.

The awards are exclusively for individuals who have distinguished themselves through extraordinary achievements, professions, and other creative adventures, amongst others. The institution’s management after a close and meticulous assessment considered him and his wife worthy to be honoured for their feats and impacts in diverse fields.

Joseph, who reacted after the investiture ceremony, said: “Today, we the Nantomahs are so overwhelmed and proud to be amongst the few recipients of the first session in 2023 to be honoured with doctorate degrees by the American Heritage University of Southern California, United States.

“The peculiar recognition and formal decoration on me as the Doctor of Real Estate Education, simultaneously with my wife as Doctor of Arts are achievements and honours we are grateful for.

“These honorary investitures represent to us as the sceptres of high placements and responsibilities from now on in our individual lives as they didn’t come out of the blue or cheap but through scrutinized assessment of our culminated successes, impacts and achievements marked in our respective fields.

“A special dedication of these awards firstly goes to God Almighty, who has remained our unflinching source of wisdom and strength and back to those who believed in our dreams and aspirations. At the same time, we appreciate and celebrate those who have remained faithful while we navigated through the thick and thin of the journey that brought us to the limelight and yielded fruition today.

“To the American Heritage University of Southern California, we are indeed pleased with these honours, and we are thankful for finding us worthy of these rare and prestigious titles, this gesture to us means a dawn of a new era and the beginning of a more excellent and adventurous phase through the strength and courage we draw from them,”he concluded.

The investiture ceremony was attended by the award recipients, faculty representatives, college professors and other reputable dignitaries.