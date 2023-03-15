Bitget launches Game for a Living (GFAL) token on the Innovation Zone

…Bitget innovation zone has pulled out a new token with several rewards for its holders

Bitget, the world’s largest crypto copy trading exchange, is proud to announce the launch of Game for a Living (GFAL) token on the Innovation Zone. The gaming platform has recently launched its token on Bit2Me, Seedify and Enjinstarter selling in less than a minute on all those platforms. Bitget Innovation Zone is an innovative space where the most promising industry projects are launched for the first time.

GFAL is revolutionizing the gaming industry by driving mass adoption of blockchain gaming through both an infrastructure that developers can use at no added cost and through the creation of games that showcase the infrastructure, such as Elemental Raiders and Diamond Dreams, aiming to be the biggest revolution in gaming since the introduction of free-to-play models.

Led by Manel Sort (ex-King) and an experienced team (ex-Blizzard), GFAL will offer developers the GFAL Network, which includes: the GFAL Chain, Web3 Game Tools, and a marketplace. GFAL token will serve as a currency for games developed on the GFAL Network, for purchases and sales in the marketplace, and for developer access.

Bitget will list GFAL on the innovation zone and has launched a BGB airdrop, mark the following dates: Deposit time: 13th Mar, 4 PM(UTC), Trading time: 13th Mar, 5 PM (UTC), Withdrawal time: 14th Mar, 5 PM(UTC) and Campaign period: 13th Mar, 4 PM – 16th Mar, 4 PM (UTC).

Users who deposit GFAL no less than 5,000 GFAL net deposit volume can enjoy 10 – 100 BGB Airdrops. Only for 3,000 winners on a first come, first serve basis.

For details of the reward programme visit Bitget official announcement.