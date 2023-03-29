Birthday: Oladunjoye hails President-elect, assures readiness to keep Nigeria on track

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos East All Progressives Congress, APC, Vice-Chairman, Barrister Olayinka Oladunjoye, has congratulated the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

Oladunjoye said it is important to extend the warmest congratulations on behalf of the good people of Lagos East as the birth anniversary came at a time when the APC national leader clinched the top job in the country.

While describing Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect against all odds as a testament to his unwavering determination, steadfast resolve, and strong leadership qualities, she also acknowledged his ability to unite the people and garner support across the nation as a remarkable leadership attribute.

“We are excited about the double celebrations. We do not doubt that our phenomenal leader will continue to inspire and lead with the same passion and conviction in his new role as the president-elect. As he celebrates his birthday today, we join the rest of the country in wishing him a joyous celebration and many more years of good health, happiness, and prosperity. May this new chapter in his life be filled with great achievements and success as he works towards building a better and stronger nation for all,” she said.

Speaking further, Oladunjoye, in the spirit of the birthday, applauded Tinubu’s desire to renew the hope of millions of Nigerians for the advancement of the country. This, she said, was instrumental in putting the country back on track while also stressing her preparedness to traverse the journey.

“As the President-elect, we have great hope in his leadership to bring positive change to the country. His ability to overcome adversity and inspire others to believe in a better future is a powerful force that can drive progress and transform society.We are confident that under his leadership, the country will experience a renewed sense of hope and optimism. His vision, passion, and commitment to the betterment of the country will be the driving force behind this change, and we look forward to not only witnessing the positive impact of his leadership on the nation but also playing active parts.

“May this birthday be a moment of reflection and rejuvenation as he prepares to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We believe that his leadership will bring about a brighter and more prosperous future for the country and its citizens.

“Once again, congratulations to Jagaban on his birthday and victory in the recent election. We wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to working with him to create a better future for the country,” she said.

Speaking further, an ecstatic Oladunjoye paid glowing tributes to the enviable leadership traits exemplified in the past years by the celebrant.

This, she said was in addition to his ability to overcome obstacles and inspire hope. She added that his exemplary leadership has been a source of inspiration to many and has set a high standard for others to follow.

Reflecting on the historic electoral victory of the former Lagos state Governor at the presidential polls, Oladunjoye seized the occasion of the birth anniversary to congratulate the President-elect.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Lagos East APC family team, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations on your recent election victory. It is truly an honor and a privilege to have you as the leader in the waiting of our great country”