Binatone unveils Easter promotional package for Customers

Binatone, a United Kingdom brand with a rich history of over 60 years, has announced its Easter and Eid-el-Fitr promotional package for its customers in Nigeria

The Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee who unveiled the company’s promotional package for the festive season in a statement disclosed that Customers across the country will benefit from fantastic offers on every purchase of all Binatone products, including fans, power products, blenders, kettles, gas cookers, and the range of rechargeable fans.

According to him, Binatone’s rechargeable fans have been highly acclaimed by consumers due to their industry first lithium-ion battery that provide long hours of emergency cooling during power outages adding that the RCF-1865 and RCF-1855 models of Binatone rechargeable Fans offer up to 10 hours of battery life at low speed and it comes with mosquito repellent and air freshness features that have received glowing reviews from satisfied customers.

Mr Banerjee disclosed that all leading Supermarkets and Electronics and Electrical stores across Nigeria will have a full range of Binatone products on display. These according to him includes a wide range of fans, voltage stabilizers and protectors, blenders with unbreakable jugs and ice-crushing capabilities, juice extractors, and kettles. Customers can also check out Binatone’s tabletop gas cookers, high-power dry irons, steam irons, and premium garment steamers for larger clothes.

He added that customers should expect value-for-money products with a two-year warrant, just as Binatone aims at encouraging its customers to shop during the festive season adding that effective after-sales service is also available for all Binatone products purchased at the company’s shops, supermarkets, and authorized dealers nationwide.