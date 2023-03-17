Billionaire’s Mindset: Lessons from Nwadavid Charles and ChaviD Properties

For many of us, becoming a billionaire seems like a pipe dream that only a few lucky individuals can achieve. However, the success story of Nwadavid Charles, Founder & CEO of ChaviD Properties Limited, shows that the right mindset can make all the difference in achieving one’s goals.

Charles is known for his voracious reading habit, daily pursuit of excellence, long-term thinking, and meticulous attention to detail. These traits have been critical to his success in the real estate sector, where he started as a rental agent and gradually became a significant player in the sales of houses before becoming an astute estate developer.

In 2016, Charles birthed ChaviD Properties Limited, a company that was coined from combining his names. The company’s mission was to positively impact humanity and address the national housing deficit in Nigeria, among other things. At his current success rate, ChaviD aims to construct 80,000 housing units, with 30,000 units in Nigeria and 50,000 units spread across every major city of the world.

What can we learn from Nwadavid Charles’ mindset? To begin, his commitment to personal improvement via reading is an important characteristic that has contributed to his success. Readers are believed to be leaders, and Charles’ intense reading habit demonstrates this. Reading widely and consistently learning about the industry, market, and new trends has enabled him to remain ahead of the curve and make intelligent business decisions.

Furthermore, his daily devotion to excellence and attention to detail cannot be emphasized. Only those who pay close attention to details and strive for excellence can prosper in the real estate sector. Charles’ success in the industry can be attributed to his ability to recognize demands.

Subsequently, his long-term thinking has been crucial in his achievement. Charles did not launch his company to earn a fast buck; instead, he had a long-term vision of positively benefiting humanity and alleviating Nigeria’s housing shortage. This vision has kept him focused on his objectives and pushed him to persevere in adversity.

Finally, Charles’ success has not gone unnoticed, as he has received numerous awards from different organizations. These awards testify to his outstanding leadership and significant contribution to society. It is clear that the mindset of a billionaire is not just about making money; it is about positively impacting humanity and leaving a lasting legacy.