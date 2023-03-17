Big Boi Tee shines with Love, Space and Time

Big Boi Tee, a vocalist, songwriter, and young entertainer, has dropped his debut EP titled ‘Love, Space and Time.’

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Big Boi Tee expressed joy over the acceptance of his project.

The young entertainer said: “I am extremely excited over this project but what amazes me is the level of acceptance it has received.

“I have received calls from giants in the Industry and I know more is coming.”

Explaining how he got his stage name, the artiste said it was derived from what he represents to the street.

He noted that he was formerly called T sharp but later got BIG BOI TEE from the street and lovers of music.

“Initially I started off as a chorister/drummer in my local church where I was nurtured, well I will say I was often known to spice up performance, sounds, and songs on stage. I would usually make every ministration impactful when ministering on a pulpit, so that was the platform I used to develop myself.

“As things got more interesting for me musically I decided to create my own style, which is a combination of both gospel and circular sound.”

The rising artiste added that the inspiration behind his EP was his desire to tell his story and showcase his talent.

On the role his family played in his career, Big Boi Tee said:

“My family especially my mom and my siblings have always had my back since day one. And it all started in the church choir as a teenager, so from the time I decided to go into it full time my family has never gotten in the way and so it’s a lot of motivation for me entirely.”

As an independent artist, BIG BOI understands there are challenges to pushing his music to a larger audience.

However, he believes that with consistency, he can carve a niche for himself and build his profile.

Finally, he enjoyed his fans to keep streaming, showing love for ‘Love, Space and Time’ and expect more from his bag of goodies.