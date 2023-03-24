Beware of sycophants, Ohuabunwa tells Otti, pledges support

Senator Ohuabunwa

By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has congratulated Dr Alex Otti on his emergence as the Abia Governor -elect in the March 18 governorship election.

Senator Ohuabunwa who described Dr Otti as a dogged fighter and a go getter, commended him for his resilience and good fighting spirit which he said had finally paid off.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, urged the Governor -elect to remain focused on his manifesto and agenda for NdiAbia, and refuse to be carried away by the sycophancy of praise singers.

Senator Ohuabunwa who said he had no doubts about Otti’s preparedness and competence to add his quota to the developmental trajectory of Abia advised the Governor -elect to consolidate on the gains of his predecessors and improve on their weaknesses for the good of all.

Senator Ohuabunwa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for insisting on the data contained in the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS machines in determining the actual number of accredited voters.

He expressed optimism that the electoral umpire would take similar position in every category of the election, saying that introduction of BVAS was meant to eliminate manipulation of election results.

Senator Ohuabunwa urged all those who lost at the poll to rally round Otti and help him move the state forward.

Pledging support for the Otti, Senator Ohuabunwa prayed for God’s wisdom , knowledge and enablement upon the Governor -elect to pilot the affairs of the state.

Similarly, Australian -based philanthropist, Dr Okwun Ojah, in his congratulatory message, said that “Otti’s victory with a wide margin, symbolises the wishes of teaming Abians who are eager to have a positive change in the state.”

He expressed optimism that with Otti’s pedigree, Abia would witness rapid economic transformation in the months ahead.

He commended Otti for his resilience, adding that “he has the interest of the masses at heart and knows how to hit the ground running.”

Ojah wished the Governor-elect success as he “prepares to take up the responsibility and daunting task of clearing the ruins bad governance by the out-going administration and drying the tears on the faces of Abians”.

message read;

“May the Almighty God give you direction as you deploy your renowned abilities and brilliance to bring about the desired positive change in our dear state”, he said.