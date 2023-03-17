Benue police bars escorts, private security units from polling units

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has barred all security aides to personalities, personnel of State established and private security units, and Quasi security outfits from accompanying their principals to Polling Units and collation centres in Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

They are also barred from participating in election security management.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene for the Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abass.

The statement read “in compliance with the Inspector General of Police directives, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP. Wale Abass has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movements on roads from 12 am to 6 pm on March 18, 2023, with the exceptions of those on essential services such as Electoral Observers, accredited media, ambulances, firefighters etc.

“This step taken is to ensure public order management, and the safety of electorates as well as assist the security agencies with effective policing and to deter miscreants from disrupting the electoral process.

“In the same vein, all security aides to VIPs and escort are banned from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centers during the Elections.

“State-established and private security units, Quasi security outfits are also banned from participating in election security management.

“While empathizing with well-meaning citizens on the inconveniences the restriction may cause, the Police Commissioner urges all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en mass to exercise their franchise. He however warns that the Command will deal decisively with persons who will choose to engage in any form of malpractice and violence.

“The following emergency number will be available to members of the public through out the election period, 0806 600 6475, 0708 325 0154, 0805 749 3117 and 0706 737 4913.”