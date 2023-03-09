Benue guber: YPP declares support for PDP candidate, promises 100,000 votes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Ahead of the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has withdrawn from the Benue State Governorship race and declared its support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Titus Uba.

The State Chairman of the YPP, Dr. Hough Gwadue who made this known Thursday during a press briefing after an expanded State Working Commitiee of the party in Makurdi said the decision was based on the outcome of a critical examination of the unfolding political events in the state and country at large.

He said the party decided to support the PDP candidate because the ideology of the ruling party in the state was in tandem with what the YPP stood for.

He explained that after examining tye strength of the YPP in Benue state, the party came to a conclusion that it could muster only 100,000 votes which would not be able to give its candidate the desired victory hence its decision not to waste the votes of its supporters but give it to a party that shares the same ideals with the YPP.

Dr. Gwadue said, “as a party we have built our structure from the communities up to the ward, Local Government and state levels. And as far as the 2023 election is concerned we have been in the race but we must also tell ourselves the truth.

“We have taken stock of ourselves and assessed ourselves. We have counted our votes even before they are cast. We have realised that we can garner only 100,000 votes and we know that that number of votes will not give us victory.

“So we have decided to mitigate that poor outing and thought it wise therefore to align with the PDP in the coming Governorship election. We are doing this because it is the right thing to do.”

He said the party was supporting the PDP in order to have a successor to the present Governor of the state who would sustain his legacy of ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of the people of the state.

He said “in doing this the YPP is prepared to the contribute to the building of the state in the next four years and we will also hold the PDP accountable.

“We also want to make it clear that this alliance will not be parasitic but mutual. We have therefore directed our members in all the over 5,000 polling units across the state to ensure that at least 20 of our members vote for the PDP in all their various polling units to ensure the victory of the PDP governorship candidate in the election.”