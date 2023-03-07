Benue Gov Ortom lifts ban on motorcycles

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has lifted the ban on motorcycles in the Sankera axis of the state.

The directive was in consonance with the judgement of the High Court of Justice, Gboko, Benue State.

The court had set aside the order of the Benue State Security Council, which banned the use of motorcycles in the Sankera axis of the state as a way of curtailing criminal acts in the area.

In March 2021, Ortom announced the ban on motorcycles and Toyota Corolla old models known as ‘duck yanch’, following criminal activities in the Sankera axis.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on Tuesday, said the lifting of the ban takes immediate effect.

“Governor Ortom maintained that as a government that believes in the rule of law and due process, his administration was bound to revert its action,” the statement read.