Benin elders urge caution, restrain ahead of assembly polls

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Committee of Benin Elders has expressed concern over the growing anxiety and tension in the state ahead of the March 11 state house of assembly election and has appealed for caution and restraint.

A statement by the elders and signed by the Chairman, Maj. Gen. Godwin Abbe, Rtd. CFR and the Secretary, Dr Omorefe Asemota said “we reviewed the current situation nationwide, especially the unfolding political developments and perceived disquiet in a segment of the society.

“This Committee wishes to appeal to everyone to continue to be law-abiding and peaceful.

“We urge our people to discharge their civic duties by going out massively to vote according to the dictates of their conscience in the forthcoming elections slated for Saturday the 11th of March, 2023”.

The Committee also pleaded with all relevant authorities at the national and State levels to continue to remain neutral, provide an environment that is conducive for voting and protect the lives of citizens, which will all give credibility to the process.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent and impartial and to follow the electoral laws strictly, to deliver a credible outcome which will engender confidence in Nigerians and the international community”.