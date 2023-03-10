Belgian Government Bans TikTok On Official Phones

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, on Friday, banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work phones, making his the latest country to take steps against the Chinese app.

A number of national governments in Europe have already restricted TikTok for government employees, over fears the authorities in Beijing could use the video-sharing network to access sensitive user data.

The European Union’s governing institutions also told staff in recent weeks to purge the app from smartphones and laptops used for work purposes.

“We shouldn’t be naive: TikTok is a Chinese business that is currently obliged to cooperate with the Chinese intelligence services,” De Croo said.

“That is the reality.”

The Belgian move — in place for a preliminary six months — follows a risk assessment into potential espionage by the country’s cybersecurity and intelligence agencies.

AFP