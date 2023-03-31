Be strategic in organisational growth, sustainability, Wrahp tells CBOs

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Community-Based Organizations CBOs managers have been charged to be more strategic in their thinking saying it will benefit organizations externally by increasing leaders’ drive for growth and improvement year-to-year.

This was disclosed at the two-day Leadership Training for CEOs and Mid-Level Managers of Community-Based Organizations in Lagos funded by Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria

The project titled, Women’s Voice and Leadership Project, was organized by Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), Managers of Ireti Resource Center.

Speaking, the CEO, WRAPH, Bose Ironsi dislosed lhe leadership training was highly needed because about 70% of the CBOs are still at their nascent phase of development and therefore need their capacities developed in leadership.Leadership development is beneficial on multiple levels.

“It benefits organizations externally by increasing leaders’ drive for growth and improvement year-to-year.Effective Leadership also creates internal benefits by promoting development for both leaders and staff as well as allowing for retention of resourceful Personnel and smooth change management in the long term.

“This is an efforts towards attaining the ActionAid Women’s Voice and Leadership project’s anticipated outcome of Improving Management and Sustainability of Local Women’s Rights Organizations, and enhancing advocacy and programming for gender equality in Nigeria, community-Based Organization.

“The training was aimed at strengthening the capacities of the 12 CEOs and Mid-Level Managers of the CBOs’ with skills in Strategic Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, Strategies for Managing Generational Diversity in the workplace, and Change Management towards improving the institutional capacities of 12 Community-Based Organizations through leadership development.

“The twelve Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) were equipped with knowledge and skills in leadership, emotional intelligence, succession planning and change management.

“These would result in enhanced productivity, and increased team engagement to achieve optimal results to drive internal and external success for the organizations and also bring about improved sustainability for the CBOs’ in the long run”, she said.

Also, the facilitator, Ms. Uchenna Idoko, Executive Director Center for Gender Economics in Africa (CGE Africa) urged CBOs to use the training as an avenue to learn about the difference between leadership and management.

According to her, “Uncover the qualities and skills that characterize strategic leaders. Explore how you can unleash the potential in yourself and others to become strategic leaders.

“Strategic leadership is a turbulent style of leadership and entails lots of challenges, but it also offers immense benefits, including cooperation and clarity in how the business or organisation operates.

“I am expecting that the women will be re-energised, and start making both short term and long term plan for their organisations, they need to improve on their staff relationship and culture of the organization”, she said.