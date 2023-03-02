BBTitans: Season of true love, fake love and no love

By Ayo Onkioyi

The biggest news from the Biggie’s House this Sunday is that there is no eviction. After drawing up pairs of Housemates for possible eviction and the pair of Yemi and Nelisa looking good as Housemates, Biggie reared its twisted head and deflated the tension and the elation.

However, eviction or no eviction, the game goes on. And since Biggie brought in the pairing, the game became more intense and somewhat, more unpredictable. While some pairs have truly stuck together, finding comfort among themselves and staying true to their games, others have only found a lease of life outside their pairing, finding a life-line beyond their boundaries.

Game or no game, it appears love may play a crucial role in this gathering of Nigerian and South African Titans.Already, we have seen so much love, within and beyond the house. While love outside the House may be the final push, you might have been shoved aside from within the house if you don’t keep your game tight and your love seemingly real.

True love

To define true love in this instance is as difficult as knowing the minds of all Housemates. Of course, the closest we could get is knowing who nominated who for eviction. From past seasons of the reality show, people are either exempted from eviction or nominated for eviction based on either of two reasons; love and fear. You exempt people you love and put to the sword people you fear.

Fake love

Viewers of the program have been thrilled with relationship dramas in the house, and as a matter of fact, from the onset of the show, the housemates wasted no time in sneaking up to each other’s hearts. First, it was Yemi and Khosi who kick started the relationship trend in the house, and then with time, Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii began a ship.

However a twist was introduced into Yemi’s relationship with Khosi, when Blue Aiva and Miracle surfaced on the scene. Blue Aiva, who is supposedly Yemi’s side chick also has been caught with several other love interests, particularly, in the wake of Khosi passing a fatua that Yemi must choose between the two of them.

More interesting is the emotional cross-carpeting among Housemates either within pairs or across pairs. Miracle and Khosi are a pair when Khosi is taken in by Yemi who is paired with Nelisa. Miracle had on several occasions tried to play on his pairing with Khosi to snatch her away from Yemi. While this was going on, Thabang who is paired with Nana came into the picture, flirting with Khosi and Blue Aiva’s who are both rivals to Yemi’s heart.

It appears the emotional chaos is unending. Thabang seems to be romancing Blue Aiva and Khosi, same way as Yemi is, making Yemi and Thabang a sort of rivals.

No Love

While Juicy Jay and Yvonne are cruising smoothly and others appear to be having fanfare of multiple love interests, Miracle seems to be having a very bitter end of the emotional chaos, stuck on Khosi and betterly obsessed with Yemi, to whom Khosi appears to be hung on. We have seen Miracle onj several occasions trying to profess love to Khosi and each time, meeting a brick wall of rejection.

Khosi one said to him, “There is a difference between you and Yemi. Yemi might be a flirt, but he knows what he wants. Yemi had other female interests, but I’m his main priority. But you have been going round asking every girl out in this house.”

Nominations for evictions

Even though there is no eviction this Sunday, it is pertinent to note who wanted who out of the way by the way they voted the last time out. Recall, Yemi and Nelisa (Nelisa) were Heads of House while Tsatsii and Ebudu were Tails of the House (Royals).

As usual, housemates were asked not to reveal the names they put up for eviction to anyone.

Thabang and Nana (Thabanana), Kanaga and Blue Aiva (Kanava) and Justin and Yvonne (Juvone) got two nominations each. The Heads of House — Yemi and Nelisa — used their veto power to save Kanaga and Blue Aiva (Kanava) and replace them with Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng).

How the housemates voted:

Juvone (Justin and Yvonne) voted Royals and Kaniva; Yelisa (Yemi and Nelisa) voted Royals and Thabana; Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) voted Juiovla and Juvone; Thabana (Thabang and Nana) voted Khosicle and Kaniva; Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle) voted Royals and Juvone; Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) voted Royals and Khosicle; Kaniva (Kanaga and Blue Aiva) voted Khosicle and Juvone, and Juivola (Juicy Jay and Olivia) voted Thabana and Royals.