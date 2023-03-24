Bayern sack Julian Nagelsmann, eye Tuchel as replacement

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

The Bayern Munich board shocked the football world in the early hours of Friday when they took the decision to axe manager Julian Naglesmann.

The Bavarian giants, according to reports, are now set to appoint former Dortmund and Chelsea boss Thomes Tuchel.

According to reports from Goal, Nagelsmann only knew of his sacking through social media as the Munich side never contacted him while he was on holiday.

It was reported that the German had a shaky relationship with the board spiked by his on-field and off-field issues he was unable to

manage to the benefit of the team.

With the team divided on a variety of issues, it affected their form in the Bundesliga, as they lost to rivals Bayer Leverkusen just before the international break.

Although their form in the UEFA Champions League has been spectacular, the board apparently was displeased with Nagelsmann managerial expertise, majorly off-the-field.